Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 276,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,745,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Boot Barn by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 517,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 212,068 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $2,735,732.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,193 shares of company stock worth $6,841,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

