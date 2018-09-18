Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $478,000 in SAP SE (SAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,434,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,582,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 7,785.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3,290.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,547,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SAP by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 244.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

