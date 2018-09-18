Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Dutch Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dutch Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dutch Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00282988 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001243 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin (DUTCH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin . Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net . The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

