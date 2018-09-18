DTE Energy Co (DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.76. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,101,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $418,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,674,057. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 154.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 163,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $731,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.