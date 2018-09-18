DS Smith plc (SMDS) Insider Sells £3,649,539.08 in Stock

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) insider Miles Roberts sold 754,037 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.30), for a total value of £3,649,539.08 ($4,753,860.99).

Miles Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total value of £466,554.48 ($607,730.21).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 488 ($6.36) on Tuesday. DS Smith plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.36).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.80 ($0.45) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 3.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMDS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 630 ($8.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Numis Securities raised DS Smith to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.52).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

