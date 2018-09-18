DraftCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,453.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $224,417.00 and $20,453.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 338.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000783 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,016,072 coins and its circulating supply is 8,016,072 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.