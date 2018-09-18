Donaldson (DCI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,619. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

