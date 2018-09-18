Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has considerable international presence and is highly vulnerable to fluctuations in exchange rates. Strengthening of the dollar against certain currencies, primarily the British pound, is likely to impact Domino’s results. High labor costs and expenses related to sales initiatives are likely to remain headwinds. Earnings estimate for 2018 and 2019 have witnessed downward revisions over the past 60 days. Nevertheless, Domino's initiatives on the digital front, increased store counts, focus on re-imaging and other sales-boosting strategies bode well. Notably, the second quarter marked the company’s respective 29th and 98th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, we believe that Domino's solid brand positioning might continue to boost sales in the upcoming quarters.”

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.97. 6,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,888 in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.