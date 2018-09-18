Dominion Energy’s (D) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

