DISH Network Corp (DISH) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,032,961 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 16,549,893 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,302,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,605.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,758,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in DISH Network by 4.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DISH Network by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 3.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 30.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in DISH Network by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

