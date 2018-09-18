Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $29,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIN opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.92 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

