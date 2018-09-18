Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 263,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $938,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $29,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $184.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

