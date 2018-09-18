Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $72,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.