Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $73.87 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $73,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,510 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,968,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $17,836,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 846.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 377,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:HPT opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

