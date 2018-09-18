DigixDAO Price Tops $32.38 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $32.38 or 0.00517090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, Bitbns and IDEX. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $64.76 million and $403,301.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00265275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149698 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00049604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, BigONE, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Huobi, Liqui, Cobinhood, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

