Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,441.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $41.15 or 0.00650372 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $28,441.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.31 or 0.06247424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 65,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

