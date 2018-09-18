DHX Media (DHX) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHX Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of DHX Media from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

Shares of TSE:DHX opened at C$1.14 on Friday. DHX Media has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$3.52.

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

