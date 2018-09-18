DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). DHT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 666.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

