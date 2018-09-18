DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

