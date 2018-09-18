DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DPSGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

