Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) Receives €14.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($16.53).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBB shares. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €12.81 ($14.90) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.