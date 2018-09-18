Deutsche Bank (DB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. During the second quarter, the bank made progress in achieving its several strategic targets laid down by the newly appointed chief executive officer, who remains confident of staging a turnaround fast. Also, Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses are encouraging. Recently, the bank has acquired an equity stake in ModoPayments to further expand its transaction banking franchise. However, its profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. Moreover, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth.”

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE DB opened at $11.51 on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

