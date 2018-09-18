Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) a €17.00 Price Target

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.75 ($20.64) price objective on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) price objective on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.13 ($17.59).

Shares of AMS:INGA opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

