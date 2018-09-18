Delphi Management Inc. MA Increases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 112.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, Director Michael L. Cooper purchased 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

