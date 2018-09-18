Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,408,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,837 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,352,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,724,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel purchased 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,190 shares of company stock valued at $281,359. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

