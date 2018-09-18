Defiance Future Tech ETF (AUGR) Announces Special Dividend of $0.01

Defiance Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Thursday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of AUGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015. Defiance Future Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

