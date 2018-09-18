DCORP Utility 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $197.00 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One DCORP Utility token can currently be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DCORP Utility has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DCORP Utility has a market capitalization of $331,583.00 and $197.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00267277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00149559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.06073414 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008143 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DCORP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DCORP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

