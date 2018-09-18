Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $101,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.53.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.