Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,561 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 32.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,135,000 after buying an additional 172,136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 235.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 560.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 374,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

