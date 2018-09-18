Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 338.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,511. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

