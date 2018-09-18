Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

“Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) reported F2Q18 (July) results EPS of $0.84, easily beating our $0.66 estimate and the $0.67 Street mean.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,082 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.