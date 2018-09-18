Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at SunTrust Banks

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

In other news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $178,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,082. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 813.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 276,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.