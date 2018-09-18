Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 123,442 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,442 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $262,139,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

