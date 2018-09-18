Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) in a research note published on Monday morning.

DCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 650 ($8.47) to GBX 630 ($8.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 550 ($7.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 560 ($7.29) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 610 ($7.95) to GBX 530 ($6.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 600 ($7.82) to GBX 550 ($7.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dairy Crest Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 563.13 ($7.34).

DCG stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.07) on Monday. Dairy Crest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 654 ($8.52).

About Dairy Crest Group

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Analyst Recommendations for Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Crest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Crest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply