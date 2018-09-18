Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) in a research note published on Monday morning.

DCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 650 ($8.47) to GBX 630 ($8.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 550 ($7.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 560 ($7.29) to GBX 460 ($5.99) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 610 ($7.95) to GBX 530 ($6.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dairy Crest Group from GBX 600 ($7.82) to GBX 550 ($7.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dairy Crest Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 563.13 ($7.34).

DCG stock opened at GBX 466.20 ($6.07) on Monday. Dairy Crest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 654 ($8.52).

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

