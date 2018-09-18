D. R. Horton (DHI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:DHI opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,107.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 257.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

