CytoDyn (CYDY) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:CYDY opened at $0.64 on Friday. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. sell-side analysts predict that CytoDyn will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.