Cypress Capital Group Invests $363,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.61.

In other Delta Air Lines news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,787 shares of company stock worth $6,276,276 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

