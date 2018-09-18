Cypress Capital Group Has $243,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,445 shares of company stock worth $6,086,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

