Cyder (CYDER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cyder coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Cyder has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyder has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyder alerts:

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007550 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000829 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cyder

Cyder (CRYPTO:CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.