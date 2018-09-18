CyberMiles Trading Up 4% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $58.40 million and $21.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Koinex, CoinBene and IDCM. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00853039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011123 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,233,506 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bithumb, Bibox, Binance, Zebpay, Cobinhood, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, BCEX, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Koinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

