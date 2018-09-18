CVB Financial (CVBF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

CVBF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 503,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,031. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,463,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,496,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 215,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

