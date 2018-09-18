Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.32.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

