Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRP. UBS Group cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,842,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,177,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,731,000 after purchasing an additional 401,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $56.46.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply