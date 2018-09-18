Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ctrip.Com International.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRP. UBS Group cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,842,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,177,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,731,000 after purchasing an additional 401,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $56.46.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

