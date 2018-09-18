CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,165 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 56.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 109,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

