Cryptojacks (CJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,388.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Cryptojacks has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptojacks has a market cap of $81,388.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000247 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

Cryptojacks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com . Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

