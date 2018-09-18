Cryptaur Reaches One Day Volume of $38,418.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $38,418.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00266699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.06873951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,235,211,595 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.