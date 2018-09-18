Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $725,564.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Crown has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $725,564.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004907 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.92 or 0.06860445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01386717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00058453 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 20,138,922 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.