Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.73, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.49. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

