Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Shares Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Crocs worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 87.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 483,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,631,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,942,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.49. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

