Critical Comparison: Debenhams (DBHSY) & TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY)

Debenhams (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) and TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and TUI AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $2.96 billion 0.05 $61.77 million $0.32 1.48 TUI AG/ADR $20.16 billion 0.51 $712.43 million $0.80 11.00

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and TUI AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A TUI AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. TUI AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Debenhams pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TUI AG/ADR pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Debenhams has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI AG/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Debenhams and TUI AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 1 0 0 0 1.00 TUI AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TUI AG/ADR beats Debenhams on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others. Its principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. The company also operates in-store cafes and restaurants. It serves customers online and through its 246 department and 63 franchise stores in 60 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies, 150 aircrafts, and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 300 hotels with 214,000 beds. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

